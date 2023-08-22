Kashmir's Agriculture Director commends vertical expansion drive in Srinagar's vegetable farms

Director Agriculture, Kashmir, Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal, embarked on a visit to the vegetable growing areas of Zone Qamarwari in the district of Srinagar. During this insightful visit, the Director engaged with the progressive vegetable growers from the locality. During the visit, the Director interacted with the progressive vegetable growers of the area. He expressed satisfaction and said that the 3rd batch of different vegetable crops produced under controlled conditions is ready to reach the markets.

He expressed contentment, and said, "The third batch of diverse vegetable crops cultivated under controlled conditions is now prepared for the market, ensuring a promising yield and return for the diligent farmers." Director Iqbal underlined the positive progress resulting from the department's initiatives aimed at fostering vertical expansion in agriculture. He noted that an increasing number of farmers are gravitating towards this approach.

The Director urged the department's officials to diligently execute various projects within the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme. This, he emphasized, would contribute to the socio-economic transformation of Jammu and Kashmir's farming community. He underscored the significance of close collaboration between the department and the farmers, working cohesively as a team to ensure the timely attainment of objectives outlined in the various projects.

"Amid challenging weather conditions experienced in several states across the country, the demand for Kashmiri vegetables beyond the union territory remains substantial," he said. Director Iqbal encouraged farmers to wholeheartedly invest their efforts in maximizing the yield of diverse vegetable crops. He pressed upon field officers to provide comprehensive technical guidance to farmers throughout their agricultural pursuits. (ANI)

