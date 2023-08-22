Left Menu

Pencil maker DOMS Industries files Rs 1,200 cr IPO papers with Sebi

Pencil maker DOMS Industries on Tuesday filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 1,200 crore through an initial public offering IPO.The companys maiden public comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 350 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 850 crore by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus DRHP.Under the OFS, corporate promoter F.I.L.A.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 22:38 IST
Pencil maker DOMS Industries files Rs 1,200 cr IPO papers with Sebi
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@domsindia)
  • Country:
  • India

Pencil maker DOMS Industries on Tuesday filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 1,200 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The company's maiden public comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 350 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 850 crore by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Under the OFS, corporate promoter F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. will offload shares worth Rs 800 crore and individual promoters -- Sanjay Mansukhlal Rajani and Ketan Mansukhlal Rajani will sell shares to the tune of Rs 25 crore each.

The funds raised through the fresh issue would be utilized for the setting up of a new manufacturing facility to expand the company's production capabilities for a wide range of writing instruments, watercolour pens, markers and highlighters as well as for general corporate purposes.

The company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a wide range of stationary and art products, primarily under the flagship brand 'DOMS' and sub-brands C3, Amariz, and Fixy Fix in the domestic market as well as in over 40 countries internationally, covering the US, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East belt.

The products are classified into seven categories including scholastic stationery, scholastic art material, paper stationery, kits and combos, office supplies, hobby and craft and fine art products. As of FY23, the company's core products such as pencils and mathematical instrument boxes enjoy a market share by value of 29 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.

JM Financial, BNP Paribas, ICICI Securities, and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023