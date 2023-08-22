Delhi CM Kejriwal approves proposal for public holiday on September 8-10 in view of G20 summit

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal onTuesday approved a proposal to declare a holiday from September 8-10 in view of the G20 summit in the national capital, officials said. Kejriwal as well as the General Administration Department (GAD) Minister Gopal Rai has approved the proposal to declare a public holidays from September 8 to 10.

All schools, government offices including MCD offices will be closed on these dates, officials said. All private offices and institutions will remain closed during this period. Banks and financial institutions under Delhi Police's New Delhi District will also remain closed. Shops and commercial establishments will also remain closed, which has already been marked by the administration, Delhi government officials said.

Earlier, Delhi Police had requested Delhi Chief Secretary to declare a public holiday from September 8 to 10 owing to G-20 Summit being held in New Delhi and order commercial and business establishments to remain closed in 'controlled zones', said police officials. The G20 Summit is slated to take place on September 9-10 at the recently-inaugurated state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam convention centre at Pragati Maidan. Many heads of state and diplomats including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to be attending the G20 Leaders' Summit.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Delhi, under India's presidency will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. (ANI)

