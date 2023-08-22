Left Menu

"About 80 pc changes are done": Former ISRO scientist YS Rajan on Chandrayaan-3's safe landing

Former ISRO scientist YS Rajan sheds light on the momentous progress of India's lunar endeavor and revealed that around 80 per cent of the modifications have been completed in Chandrayaan-3.

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 22:58 IST
Former ISRO Scientist YS Rajan speaking on safe landing of Chandrayaan-3. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former ISRO scientist YS Rajan sheds light on the momentous progress of India's lunar endeavor and revealed that around 80 per cent of the modifications have been completed in Chandrayaan-3. "About 80 per cent changes are done (in Chandrayaan-3)...They incorporated many things into Chandrayaan-3," he said.

He further said that the previous version solely relied on an altimeter to gauge landing height, the new iteration boasts the addition of a Doppler velocity meter. This addition allows for more precise control over both landing height and velocity, enhancing the mission's overall safety during descent.

"Earlier it was seeing only the height when it is landing, called Altimeter, now in addition to that they've also added a velocity meter called Doppler, so you will know the height and also velocity, so that it can control itself," he added. The live telecast of the landing operations will begin at 5:20 PM IST on Wednesday. Live actions of landing will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 5:27 PM IST on Aug 23, 2023.

India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

