Rajasthan: 6 killed, several injured as truck containing cold-drinks overturns on jeep in Dausa

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 23:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Six people were killed and around a dozen peresons injured after a truck overturned on a jeep in an accident in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place at Birsana crossing on the Mahwa-Mandawar highway which falls under the jurisdiction of the Mandawar police station area. The police said that the truck was loaded with cold drinks.

Police personnel from Mahwa and Mandawar police stations reached the spot and carried out the rescue work along with the locals. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the mortuary of the sub-district hospital in Mahwa, police said. Those injured are undergoing treatment at Mandawar and Mahwa hospitals. Three of them have been referred to Jaipur, they added.

Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore expressed his grief over the incident on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter). "Very sad information was received about the untimely death of people in the road accident in Mandawar of Dausa district. May God give peace to the departed souls. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of immense pain. I wish speedy recovery of those injured in the accident," read a rough translation of his post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

