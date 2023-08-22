Left Menu

Abrogation of Article 370 is a visionary step by PM Modi: Tarun Chugh 

BJP National General Secretary and party incharge for Jammu and Kashmir, Tarun Chugh, praised PM Modi on Tuesday and said that the abrogation of Article 370 is a visionary step by the PM Modi-led government.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP National General Secretary and party in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, Tarun Chugh, praised PM Modi and said that the abrogation of Article 370 is a visionary step by the PM Modi-led government. Reacting sharply to a statement by CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami that Article 370 abrogation was an assault on the foundations of India, Chugh said that anybody taking any other viewpoint on this is playing in the hands of anti-national forces.

He said that the abrogation of Article 370 has integrated J-K with the rest of the country and opened new vistas of development and growth for the people. Earlier, MY Tarigami had stated that the abrogation of Article 370 was not only an “assault” on the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir but also on the foundations of India.

He also said that if the Supreme Court does not stop the Centre’s “unconstitutional move”, it will have profound implications. (ANI)

