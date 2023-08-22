Left Menu

Uttarakhand rainfall: Authorities urge people to check weather updates before travelling

Pauri's SSP Shweta Choubey appealed to people to get information about the weather and routes before travelling. She said that due to heavy rains, the river drains in the district were in spate.

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 23:30 IST
Uttarakhand rainfall: Authorities urge people to check weather updates before travelling
A car stuck in the river in Uttarakhand. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a red alert for heavy rainfall in Uttarakand, district magistrates have been urged to take precautions in their respective districts River drains are in spate in many districts of Uttarakhand, due to heavy rains since Monday night.

Pauri's Senior Superintendant of Police  Shweta Choubey has appealed to people to get information about the weather and routes before travelling. She said that due to heavy rains, the river drains in the district were in spate. A car stuck in the river was washed away in the strong current of water today morning in Kotdwar of Pauri district.

Shweta Choubey told ANI, "There was no casualty but a car got washed away in the strong current of the river." Uttarakhand State Emergency Operation Centre has asked all district magistrates to take precautions in their respective districts in view of the possibility of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Bageshwar, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar, officials said.

Uttarakhand State Emergency Operation Centre is part of Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecast heavy rains in several Uttarakhand districts including Dehradun. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand triggered landslides and flash floods in several places.

Dehradun India Meteorological Department Director Bikram Singh issued a two-day red alert in Uttarakhand on August 22. He said the state will witness very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the coming days two to three days.

The IMD had issued an orange alert for Dehradun, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Bageshwar districts while a yellow alert has been issued for Haridwar, Tehri, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar and Pithoragarh districts. An official estimate earlier put the toll from rain-related incidents in the state at 52 while 37 people were reported to have sustained injuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023