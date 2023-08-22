Yogi government to increase medical facilities in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has prepared a comprehensive action plan to enhance medical facilities and give concrete form to various projects at King George's Medical College (KGMU) in Lucknow, Maharshi Vashistha Autonomous State Medical College in Basti, and Government Medical College in Gorakhpur. "The state government has already started the implementation of the detailed action plan to bring about rapid development of medical facilities in the state, by allocating funds and initiating the process of getting financial and administrative approvals. With this, the government aims to fulfill the basic needs of equipment, infrastructure, and other necessities in medical colleges and healthcare centres on a timely basis, focusing on 'Optimal Healthcare Diagnosis' for the state's population," the Chief Minister's office said.

An amount of Rs 1.36 crore has been released for the construction of a medical gas pipeline and oxygen plant at KGMU, Lucknow, the CMO office said. "A total amount of Rs 27.26 crore was sanctioned for the construction of the medical gas pipeline and oxygen plant in KGMU and out of which 95 per cent i.e. Rs 25.90 crore has already been released. An additional amount of Rs 1.36 crore has also been released for medical education and training," the CMO office further said.

At the same time, in relation to the amount spent from April 2022 to March 2023 for the construction of the Center for Orthopedic Super Specialties in KGMU itself, an amount of Rs 4.28 crore has been released under the GST head. This amount will speed up the process of promoting medical facilities in KGMU, the CMO office added. "A total of 24 major construction works are proposed to be carried out in the Government Medical College, Gorakhpur with an expenditure of Rs 21 crore. Out of this, the way has been cleared for the release of Rs 2.47 crore. This amount will be used for the construction of the storeroom above the new slip counter and other necessary items," the office further added.

It is worth mentioning that during the tenure of the Yogi government in the state, there has been continuous universal development of Gorakhpur. In this sequence, the process of rejuvenation of the Government Medical College here is also going on and reflecting the commitment of the Chief Minister towards providing healthcare diagnosis to the people. The process of implementing the action plan has been started to speed up the construction works of the new building (in which construction of a guest house, bank shopping complex and mortuary is proposed) in Maharishi Vashistha Autonomous State Medical College of Basti. The plan involves an expenditure of Rs 7.71 crore, out of which currently, a sum of Rs 2 crore has been allocated and made available.

Furthermore, the administrative and financial approval process has also commenced. Under this initiative, the responsibility for completing all the tasks within the project lies with the Principal of Maharishi Vashisht Autonomous State Medical College. It is certain that upon the completion of these construction works, the local community will not only have access to healthcare diagnostics but also superior facilities, improving their overall well-being. (ANI)

