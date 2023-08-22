Our mission is to transform lives of poor, says MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state government is working for the welfare of the weaker sections and their mission is to transform the lives of the poor. CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing tendu patta collectors at Pohri in Shivpuri district on Tuesday.

"No poor will remain landless in Madhya Pradesh. The Mukhyamantri Bhu-Adhikar Yojana is under implementation in the interest of the poor in the state. Land pattas have been given to 27,000 people in Shivpuri district. If anyone is left, they will also be provided. Soon a college will be established at Bairad in Pohri," CM Chouhan said. The state government is empowering the tribal people by improving access to water, forests and land. The tendu patta collectors are being given shoes, slippers, sarees, water bottles, umbrellas and other essential items under CM Charanpaduka Yojana in order to make their life easier. This year, 88,748 pairs of shoes, 89,159 pairs of slippers, 90,440 pieces of water bottles and 1,14,595 pieces of sarees are being distributed to Tendupatta collectors of Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Sheopur and Gwalior districts, he added.

The chief minister also dedicated and performed bhoomi-pujan for various development works worth Rs 77 crore on the occasion. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a campaign for the welfare of the poor is in progress. Soon PM Modi will hand over keys of houses to the beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Every needy family will have housing facilities. The families who could not get housing units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, will be helped to construct houses under the Mukhyamantri Jan Awas Yojana. No family will be deprived of housing facilities," the CM said.

It is our resolve to transform the lives of poor families. Arrangements for education, treatment, assistance in marriage have been made. Under Mukhyamantri Seekho-Kamao Yojana the youth can enhance their skills while getting a stipend ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,0000 a month. Students should study well, cycles and scooties are provided to the students to encourage and support them, he added. He further said in order to empower women, Rs 1000 a month was being given under Ladli Bahna Yojana, which would be gradually increased to Rs 3000. Under the Teerth Darshan Yojana, arrangements were made to take elderly persons of the family on pilgrimage by flight. The previous government had stopped the public welfare schemes.

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that continuous activities were conducted for the development of the area by arranging roads, canals, education etc. in Pohri. Roads were constructed in the area at a cost of Rs 124 crores. (ANI)

