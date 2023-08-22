Left Menu

ED arrests URO Group director in chit fund case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested a promoter and Director of the URO Group of companies on Sunday in a case related to the Ponzi/Chit Fund case, an official said on Tuesday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested a promoter and Director of the URO Group of companies on Sunday in a case related to the Ponzi/Chit Fund case, an official said on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Biswapriya Giri, an official said.

The enforcement official then went on to produce him before the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court, Kolkata, on the same day, which sent him to ED Custody until September 1. “ED has arrested Biswapriya Giri, promoter and Director of the URO Group of companies, on 20/08/2023 in a case related to Ponzi/Chit Fund companies. He was produced before the Special PMLA Court, Kolkata, on August 20, 2023, and has been sent to ED Custody until September 1, 2023,” read a post on x, formerly known as Twitter. (ANI)

