Left Menu

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 end down as US interest-rate worries mount, bank shares slip

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Nvidia hits record high before turning negative * Big U.S. banks fall after S&P downgrades regional lenders (Updates to close) By Caroline Valetkevitch NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Tuesday as investors remained worried the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer and as banks shares eased.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2023 01:32 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 01:30 IST
US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 end down as US interest-rate worries mount, bank shares slip
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Tuesday as investors remained worried the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer and as banks shares eased. The Nasdaq composite closed close to unchanged. Financials were the biggest drag on the S&P 500. An S&P downgrade of multiple regional U.S. lenders weighed on bank shares, with both the KBW regional banking index and the S&P 500 banks index sharply lower.

Investors will seek clarity on the rate outlook when Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a meeting of central bankers on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. "Rates have backed up pretty good again, so that's kind of putting somewhat of a damper on stocks," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest in almost 16 years on the view the Fed could keep rates higher for longer. Higher borrowing costs can slow spending by businesses and consumers. According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 11.90 points, or 0.27%, to end at 4,387.87 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 10.01 points, or 0.07%, to 13,507.60. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.04 points, or 0.50%, to 34,290.65.

Investors also eagerly awaited results and a forecast from chip heavyweight Nvidia due after the bell on Wednesday. Nvidia surprised investors with its strong forecast in May, fueling a rally in its own and other tech stocks amid artificial intelligence hopes. Shares of Nvidia hit an all-time high of $481.87 early but were lower on the day.

Department stores were also among the day's decliners. Macy's fell after the chain warned of weak consumer spending through the crucial holiday shopping season. Shares of Kohl's Corp. and Nordstrom Inc also were down sharply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023