PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 23

The UK will proscribe the Wagner group as a terrorist organisation "within weeks" as part of a fresh crackdown on the Russian mercenary network, according to British government insiders. UK authorities have charged Nigeria's former petroleum minister with bribery following a long-running investigation in a case that could shed light on how lucrative contracts in Africa's largest oil producer were awarded.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Microsoft significantly reworks $75 billion Activision deal to win UK backing Network Rail faces court case over fatal Scotland train crash

UK to proscribe Wagner group within weeks, say government insiders UK authorities charge former Nigeria oil minister with bribery

Overview Microsoft has dramatically changed the terms of its $75 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard after the UK regulator issued a worldwide ban on the original deal over concerns it would stifle innovation in the nascent cloud gaming market.

Network Rail, the owner and operator of Britain's rail infrastructure, is facing prosecution over a train crash in north-east Scotland three years ago that killed three people. The UK will proscribe the Wagner group as a terrorist organisation "within weeks" as part of a fresh crackdown on the Russian mercenary network, according to British government insiders.

UK authorities have charged Nigeria's former petroleum minister with bribery following a long-running investigation in a case that could shed light on how lucrative contracts in Africa's largest oil producer were awarded. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

