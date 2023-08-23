PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 23
The UK will proscribe the Wagner group as a terrorist organisation "within weeks" as part of a fresh crackdown on the Russian mercenary network, according to British government insiders. UK authorities have charged Nigeria's former petroleum minister with bribery following a long-running investigation in a case that could shed light on how lucrative contracts in Africa's largest oil producer were awarded.
Microsoft significantly reworks $75 billion Activision deal to win UK backing Network Rail faces court case over fatal Scotland train crash
Overview Microsoft has dramatically changed the terms of its $75 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard after the UK regulator issued a worldwide ban on the original deal over concerns it would stifle innovation in the nascent cloud gaming market.
