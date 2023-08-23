Left Menu

Thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rainfall expected in Delhi-NCR: IMD

The India Meterological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR during the next two hours.  

ANI | Updated: 23-08-2023 09:25 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 09:25 IST
Thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rainfall expected in Delhi-NCR: IMD
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The India Meterological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rainfall in the parts of Delhi-NCR during the next two hours. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many Places of Delhi (Seemapuri, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Red fort, Preet Vihar, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar), and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Gannaur, Sonipat, Sohana, Palwal, Aurangabad (Haryana) , Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Gabhana, Jattari, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.) during next 2 hours," the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in Delhi tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, rain lashed several parts of Delhi bringing temperatures further down in the city, which was witnessing sultry weather conditions. During the monsoon in July, Delhi shattered a 41-year record when the national capital received heavy two-days rain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

