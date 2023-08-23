YS Sharmila accuses K Kavitha of double standards in her espousal of increasing women's representation in legislatures

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on Tuesday accused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha of double standards when it comes to the latter's espousal of increasing the women's representation in legislatures by showing that BRS's candidate list for the upcoming assembly election has only seven women in it. When Kavitha was a member of Lok Sabha, she advocated for a 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament. However, YS Sharmila termed it K Kavitha's "Delhi drama".

"Does this list(BR's assembly candidate list) which has a negligible 6 per cent of women candidates represent your commitment and honesty towards 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament? It is a shame that you only showed fake concern with your Delhi drama recently. Whereas women constitute 50 per cent of the state's population, the fact that there are only seven women candidates in the BRS's candidate list is an insult to women," YS Sharmila said. YS Sharmila alleged that K Kavitha's "Delhi drama" is only to divert public attention from the Delhi liquor scam on which the latter was questioned by the ED.

"Instead of liquor and real estate dealings, it will be good if you fight with your father( K Chandrashekar Rao) on this aspect. Why can't you battle it out with your CM father, and get more ministerial and nominated posts for women?" Sharmila asked. "It is just getting clear that your Delhi drama was staged only to divert public attention from the liquor scam that you were disgracefully involved in. More disgusting is, you have completely failed in fighting for the cause of women, or standing by the side of women victims in rape cases and third-degree torture cases. "Women, like others, are just a vote bank for your party," Sharmila added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)