Six people die in Rajasthan's Dausa as truck rams into vehicle
Six people died after a truck rammed into a vehicle in the Mandawar Police Station area of Rajasthan's Dausa on Tuesday, said police.
ANI | Updated: 23-08-2023 09:26 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 09:26 IST
The Police said that 9 people were injured in the accident and the condition of four of them is severe.
"A truck rammed into a vehicle near Ukrund village under Mandawar PS limits in which six people died, four are seriously injured and have been referred to Jaipur and five are admitted to the local hospital," said ASP Bajrang Singh Shekhawat. (ANI)
