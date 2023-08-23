Left Menu

"Jo Aadharshila Nehru Ji ne rakha...," says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel on Chandrayaan-3

As Chandrayaan-3 is all set to create history by landing on the uncharted south pole of the Moon, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that "Jo Aadharshila (foundation stone) Nehru Ji ne rakha, aaj world mein danka baja raha hai'". 

ANI | Updated: 23-08-2023 09:27 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 09:27 IST
"Jo Aadharshila Nehru Ji ne rakha...," says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel on Chandrayaan-3
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Chandrayaan-3 is all set to create history by landing on the uncharted south pole of the Moon, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that "Jo Aadharshila (foundation stone) Nehru Ji ne rakha, aaj world mein danka baja raha hai'". Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) - lander Vikram and rover Pragyan - is scheduled to make a touch down near the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday.

"It's a big achievement for the country and the hard work of our scientists. 'Jo Aadharshila (foundation stone) Nehru Ji ne rakha, aaj world mein danka baja raha hai'. Best wishes to our scientists," CM Baghel said. As the Chandrayaan-3 mission, launched by ISRO on July 14, 2023, inches closer to its lunar landing, people from all corners of the country are collectively holding their breath in eager anticipation.

The nationwide fervour is a testament to the unity and hopes that Chandrayaan-3 embodies. Remembering the lessons of the past, particularly the setback of Chandrayaan-2, the nation's prayers are directed towards a triumphant landing this time around. On August 23rd, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is poised to make its historic touchdown on the Moon's surface, marking a pivotal moment for India's space exploration endeavors.

The live telecast of the landing operations will begin at 5:20 PM IST on Wednesday. Live actions of landing will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 5:27 PM IST on Aug 23, 2023. India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
3
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
4
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023