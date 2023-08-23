Left Menu

Bombshell found in Haryana's Panchkula

According to the Police, the bombshell was found in the MDC Sector-6 area of Panchkula during road construction work.

Bombshell was found in the Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) Sector 6 in Haryana's Panchkula on Tuesday night, said Police.

"It(bombshell) was found in the MDC Sector-6 area of Panchkula. It was found during road construction work. A bomb disposal squad has been called. It's an old military shell and we've written to the army. It will be defused in the morning," said SHO(station house officer) Sushil Kumar on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

