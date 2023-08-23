Rajasthan CM Gehlot forms committee after rising suicide cases among students

After the rising suicide cases among students in Rajasthan's Kota, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday formed a committee that would submit a report on students' suicide. "I've called a meeting and formed a committee who would submit a report (on students' suicide)," Gehlot said at the launch of Mission-2030.

As many as 20 students have died by suicide in the last eight months in Rajasthan's Kota. Earlier, Rajasthan CM said that a meeting with the management of coaching institutes has been called this evening at his residence for discussions.

"Around 18-19 students have died by suicide in Kota and therefore it was important to understand the student's problems. Coaching management heads have been called for a meeting and a discussion on what needs to be done will be held...," CM Gehlot told reporters earlier in the day. Earlier this month, while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the state-level 'Yuva Mahapanchayat' in Jaipur the Chief Minister had said that in the last eight months, 20 students have died by suicide which is a matter of concern for us and urged parents not to put pressure on their children for a particular stream or a college.

"It is a matter of concern that 20 students committed suicide in the last eight months in Kota. I myself wanted to become a doctor in my childhood, used to study till 2-3 in the night, but did not succeed. However, I did not lose courage. I changed my path, became a social worker, entered politics and today I am in front of you," he had said. Meanwhile, spring-loaded fans have been installed in hostels and PG accommodations to curb suicide cases among students in Rajasthan's coaching hub. (ANI)

