Rajasthan CM Gehlot forms committee after rising suicide cases among students

After the rising suicide cases among students in Rajasthan's Kota, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday formed a committee that would submit a report on students' suicide.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After the rising suicide cases among students in Rajasthan's Kota, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday formed a committee that would submit a report on students' suicide. "I've called a meeting and formed a committee who would submit a report (on students' suicide)," Gehlot said at the launch of Mission-2030.

As many as 20 students have died by suicide in the last eight months in Rajasthan's Kota. Earlier, Rajasthan CM said that a meeting with the management of coaching institutes has been called this evening at his residence for discussions.

"Around 18-19 students have died by suicide in Kota and therefore it was important to understand the student's problems. Coaching management heads have been called for a meeting and a discussion on what needs to be done will be held...," CM Gehlot told reporters earlier in the day. Earlier this month, while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the state-level 'Yuva Mahapanchayat' in Jaipur the Chief Minister had said that in the last eight months, 20 students have died by suicide which is a matter of concern for us and urged parents not to put pressure on their children for a particular stream or a college.

"It is a matter of concern that 20 students committed suicide in the last eight months in Kota. I myself wanted to become a doctor in my childhood, used to study till 2-3 in the night, but did not succeed. However, I did not lose courage. I changed my path, became a social worker, entered politics and today I am in front of you," he had said. Meanwhile, spring-loaded fans have been installed in hostels and PG accommodations to curb suicide cases among students in Rajasthan's coaching hub. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

