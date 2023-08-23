Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Korba police recover skeleton in missing anchor Salma Sultana Lashkar's case

Chhattisgarh's Korba police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered a skeleton in the alleged murder of a news anchor, Salma Sultana Lashkar, who had been missing for the past five years.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh's Korba police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered a skeleton in the alleged murder of a news anchor, Salma Sultana Lashkar, who had been missing for the past five years. However, it is yet to be ascertained that the skeleton is of missing news anchor.

Based on the inputs collected from the arrested accused persons, police recovered the skeleton, said Darri City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Robinson Gundiya. He further informed that Police have arrested three persons for allegedly murdering a news anchor, who mysteriously went missing in 2019.In connection with alleged murder of a news anchor Salma Sultana Lashkar, who went missing in January 2019, police have arrested three persons identified as identified as Madhur Sahu (37), Kaushal Srivas (29) and Atul Sharma (26), all residents of Korba, informed Korba Superintendent of Police (SP) Uday Kiran.Shedding more details about the case, the officer said that the news anchor went missing in 2019 following which a missing report was lodged with police in the district. During the investigation, it came to light that the victim was strangulated to death by three persons and later buried. Based on the investigation findings, police registered an offence with Kotwali police station under Section 302, 201 and 34 of the India Penal Code (IPC) and the accused persons were held.Moreover, police have seized a laptop, hard disk and a four-wheeler alleged to be used in the transportation of the dead body, were seized, added the SP.According to police, the ongoing probe revealed that the victim had obtained a loan from a nationalized bank following which information in this regard was collected from the bank. When contacted by the bank, it came to light that money was still being deposited in the victim's account in the form of EMI by Madhur Sahu.On being questioned, Madhur and Kaushal admitted murdering Sultana and disposing of the body with the help of Atul, said the police, elaborating that the accused persons also revealed that they buried the body near Kohdiya Bridge.

However, the body of the news anchor was yet to be recovered and National Highway took shape at the spot, where the accused trio claimed to have disposed of the dead body. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

