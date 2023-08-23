Left Menu

 Extreme rainfall forecast for Himachal Pradesh

Amid heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, vehicle movements have been stopped at Chakki mod near Parwanoo for safety reasons, State traffic police informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 23-08-2023 09:30 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 09:30 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, vehicular traffic movements have been stopped at Chakki near Parwanoo for safety reasons, State traffic police informed on Wednesday. the India Met Department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in many places in the state today.

Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in the Districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Kangra, and heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in the Districts of Chamba, Kullu, Kinnauri and Lahul and Spiti for next two to three hours, IMD predicted. Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Tuesday told ANI that now, due to heavy rains this year, the state has incurred a 10,000 crore loss due to damages to public and private property.

"In the rain-related damages, the state has incurred a loss of 10,000 crore till now. In the rain-related incidents, 348 people have died, 38 people are missing and more than 300 people are injured till now," Jagat Singh Negi said. The effect of the monsoon will remain until August 27 in Himachal Pradesh. After that, the weather is expected to be normal, officials said.

It is pertinent to mention that due to the heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh from August 13 to August 18, landslides at many places in the state caused a lot of damage, and many people lost their lives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

