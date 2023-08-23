Left Menu

Odisha Human Rights Commission seeks report from DGP in woman home guard torture incident

In a written complaint to DG Home Guard on August 13, the victim accused the senior officer’s wife of verbally abusing her and beating her if she failed to perform her job properly. 

ANI | Updated: 23-08-2023 09:30 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 09:30 IST
Odisha Human Rights Commission seeks report from DGP in woman home guard torture incident
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports over the alleged torture of a woman Home Guard by an IPS officer's wife in Odisha, the State Human Rights Commission has sought an inquiry report from the Director General of Police in connection to the incident. In an official order, OHRC stated, "The newspaper publication discloses that one lady Home-Guard who was working at the residence of DIG of Police was subjected to torture for which she having failed to withstand the humiliation and assault, attempted to commit suicide by sleeping on railway tracks. Though her life was saved, she lost her both legs. Now she is also in serious condition being treated in hospital."

OHRC has directed the DGP to submit the inquiry report by September 15. "The Commission having expressed serious concern over the matter as the Division Bench is not available, considering the gravity of the issue, takes suo-motu cognizance of the matter. The newspaper publication be kept on record. Let notice along with a copy of the order be sent to the DG of Police, Odisha to cause an enquiry and submit the report by 15.09.2023," the order further stated.

In a written complaint to DG Home Guard on August 13, the victim accused the senior officer's wife of verbally abusing her and beating her if she failed to perform her job properly. The victim lost both of her legs under the wheels of a moving train in her attempt to end her life after the alleged torture.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

