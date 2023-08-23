Left Menu

Goa: Two unidentified persons booked for threatening restaurant cashier among others

Two unidentified persons were booked for threatening a restaurant cashier, among others, at Porvorim, located in Goa's Bardez (North Goa), said the police on Wednesday. 

Visuals from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two unidentified persons were booked for allegedly threatening a restaurant cashier, among others, at Porvorim located in Goa's Bardez (North Goa), said the police on Wednesday. The Porvorim police station registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, two unidentified persons , a man and a woman, got into a scuffle with the cashier of restaurant, Goa Wine and Dine. They assaulted and abused him. When the complainant, Shyam Krishnan, tried to save the cashier, the accused assaulted him and his friends as well, said North Goa SP Nidhin Valsan.

Additionally, they also damaged his vehicle. "The accused also threatened the complainant and his family with dire consequences to their lives", added SP Nidhin Valsan.

A probe is underway into the matter. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

