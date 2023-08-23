Left Menu

Saudi Arabia and Indian business sectors share common goal of building diversified economies: Top Saudi businessman

A prominent Saudi business leader has said that Saudi Arabia and Indian business sectors share a prosperous growth path and desire to build sustainable, inclusive, and diversified economies for the future.Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, CEO of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SABIC is leading a delegation of Saudi Arabias top business leaders set to represent the Kingdoms business interests in the upcoming B20 India Summit to be held in New Delhi from August 25-27.The delegation will join its counterparts from the worlds 20 leading economies.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-08-2023 10:08 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 10:08 IST
Saudi Arabia and Indian business sectors share common goal of building diversified economies: Top Saudi businessman
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A prominent Saudi business leader has said that Saudi Arabia and Indian business sectors share a prosperous growth path and desire to build sustainable, inclusive, and diversified economies for the future.

Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, CEO of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) is leading a delegation of Saudi Arabia's top business leaders set to represent the Kingdom's business interests in the upcoming B20 India Summit to be held in New Delhi from August 25-27.

The delegation will join its counterparts from the world's 20 leading economies. The group will align the private business sector in Saudi, elevating the kingdom's business priorities through the B20 Engagement Group.

"This is an opportunity for the Saudi business community to be a voice for the region and the developing world. We will address critical global challenges that are shaping the future of business and our economies," Al-Fageeh said.

The Saudi economy is one of the fastest growing and most dynamic in the world led by businesses that have expanded significantly in the last decade making the Kingdom one of the most attractive and strategic destinations for investment worldwide.

Al-Fageeh will also deliver a keynote address and participate in a panel discussing various Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) topics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023