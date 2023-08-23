Saudi Arabia and Indian business sectors share common goal of building diversified economies: Top Saudi businessman

A prominent Saudi business leader has said that Saudi Arabia and Indian business sectors share a prosperous growth path and desire to build sustainable, inclusive, and diversified economies for the future.

Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, CEO of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) is leading a delegation of Saudi Arabia's top business leaders set to represent the Kingdom's business interests in the upcoming B20 India Summit to be held in New Delhi from August 25-27.

The delegation will join its counterparts from the world's 20 leading economies. The group will align the private business sector in Saudi, elevating the kingdom's business priorities through the B20 Engagement Group.

"This is an opportunity for the Saudi business community to be a voice for the region and the developing world. We will address critical global challenges that are shaping the future of business and our economies," Al-Fageeh said.

The Saudi economy is one of the fastest growing and most dynamic in the world led by businesses that have expanded significantly in the last decade making the Kingdom one of the most attractive and strategic destinations for investment worldwide.

Al-Fageeh will also deliver a keynote address and participate in a panel discussing various Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) topics.

