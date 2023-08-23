Traffic in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait halted due to a ship's engine failure

Ship traffic in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait was suspended on Wednesday morning after a ship suffered an engine failure, the Tribeca shipping agency said.

According to a report shared by the agency, Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker Guanyin had an engine failure at the strait's northern entrance and two tugs were dispatched for assistance.

