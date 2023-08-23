Three of family killed in road accident in Haryana
A truck rammed into a motorcycle on the Radaur-Ladwa road here, leaving three members of a family dead, police said on Wednesday.
The truck driver was arrested after the accident on Tuesday.
The deceased -- a man, his wife and their minor son -- hailed from Gundhiyana village of this district.
