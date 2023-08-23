Left Menu

BHEL manufactures first set of indigenous SCR Catalysts to limit NOx emission

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 12:45 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 12:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Wednesday said it has successfully manufactured the first set of indigenous SCR Catalysts for limiting NOx emissions from thermal power plants.

These selective catalyst reactors (SCR) were hitherto being imported and this is a significant milestone under the 'Make in India' initiative of the government, a BHEL statement said.

According to the statement, the first set of indigenously manufactured SCR catalysts for the 5x800 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station in Telangana, were flagged off by Renuka Gera, Director (Industrial Systems & Products), BHEL, from the company's Solar Business Division (SBD) unit in Bengaluru.

BHEL has set up a SCR catalyst manufacturing facility at its SBD unit to cater to NOx abatement in thermal power stations.

Combustion of coal converts the nitrogen bound in coal to form products such as nitric oxide (NO), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and nitrous oxide (N2O). These products are collectively called oxides of nitrogen (NOx) -- a major pollutant.

Recognising the long-term severe effects of NOx and in consideration of the Ministry of Environment and Forest's notification, the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) had placed an order for SCRs for 5x800 MW Yadadri thermal power station.

Further, Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd (MAHAGENCO) for 1x660 MW Bhusawal thermal power station, West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) for 1x660 MW Sagardighi thermal power station and NALCO for 1x18.5 MW Damanjodi thermal power station.

BHEL has been committed to environment protection and offers a complete bouquet of environment friendly technologies for thermal power plants.

In addition to high efficiency boilers, BHEL supplies electrostatic precipitators, Flue Gas Desulphurisation units and Selective Catalyst Reactors for which the company has indigenised the technology absorbed from the market leader, NANO, Republic of Korea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

