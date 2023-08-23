Left Menu

European shares open higher led by miners, healthcare

The broader healthcare index added 0.8%. Investors will be eyeing euro zone Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for the month of August, due later in the day, to assess the state of the continental economy.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 12:47 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 12:46 IST
European shares open higher led by miners, healthcare
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares opened higher on Wednesday, with mining stocks leading gains on higher metal prices, while Swiss drugmaker Roche lifted healthcare stocks.

By 0707 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.4%. Mining stocks added 0.9% as prices of most base metals trended up.

Roche jumped 3.1% after the Swiss drugmaker said it had been made aware of an inadvertent disclosure in a study of its new immunotherapy for patients with lung cancer using an experimental class of drugs known as anti-TIGIT. The broader healthcare index added 0.8%.

Investors will be eyeing euro zone Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for the month of August, due later in the day, to assess the state of the continental economy. Separately, PMIs from Germany, the UK and France will also be on investors' radar.

Among individual stocks, Societe Generale rose 2.0% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the French bank to "overweight" from "equal-weight." Orsted added 1.6% after the U.S. Interior Department approved the construction of a 704 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island, which is owned by the renewable energy group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023