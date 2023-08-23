Left Menu

Suez Canal chief says regular marine traffic in both directions to resume within hours

23-08-2023
Regular marine traffic in both directions through Egypt's Suez Canal will resume within hours, the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, said on Wednesday, after LNG Tanker BW Lesmes and Oil Products Tanker BURRI collided in the waterway.

An initial inspection shows no serious damage, or pollution in the vicinity of the collided tankers, Rabie added.

 

