London's FTSE 100 rises on mining boost; Reckitt Benckiser up

UK's FTSE 100 opened higher on Wednesday, helped by mining stocks on the back of gains in metal and gold prices, while Reckitt Benckiser rose after the company said its chief financial officer would retire next year. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.4% in early trade, while mid-cap stocks were up 0.3%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-08-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 12:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
UK's FTSE 100 opened higher on Wednesday, helped by mining stocks on the back of gains in metal and gold prices, while Reckitt Benckiser rose after the company said its chief financial officer would retire next year.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.4% in early trade, while mid-cap stocks were up 0.3%. Industrial metal miners rose 1%, leading sectoral gains on the back of higher base metal prices.

Shares of personal care, drug and grocery store companies recovered after a sell-off in the previous session, rising 0.5%, helped by a 0.4% gain in Reckitt Benckiser . Reckitt Benckiser said Chief Financial Officer Jeff Carr would retire in March 2024 and be replaced by Nike's Shannon Eisenhardt.

 

