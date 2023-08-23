Left Menu

SC stays trial court order directing SP leader Azam Khan to give voice sample in hate speech case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday put an interim stay on trial court order directing Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to give his voice sample in an alleged hate speech case. A bench of justices AS Bopanna and Prashant Kumar Mishra issued notice to respondents on the plea.

The court said that there will be a stay on the operation of the trial court order, directing Azam Khan to give his voice sample in the case. Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has moved the Supreme Court challenging an order passed by the Allahabad High Court which upheld the trial court order directing him to give his voice sample in a hate speech case.

The hate speech case dates back to 2007 when a complaint was filed against Azam Khan by a person. The complainant has alleged that Azam Khan has allegedly delivered hate speech and allegedly used derogatory language against BSP leader Mayawati. (ANI)

