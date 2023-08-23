SC stays trial court order directing SP leader Azam Khan to give voice sample in hate speech case
The Supreme Court on Wednesday put an interim stay on trial court order directing Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to give his voice sample in a hate speech case.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Wednesday put an interim stay on trial court order directing Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to give his voice sample in an alleged hate speech case. A bench of justices AS Bopanna and Prashant Kumar Mishra issued notice to respondents on the plea.
The court said that there will be a stay on the operation of the trial court order, directing Azam Khan to give his voice sample in the case. Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has moved the Supreme Court challenging an order passed by the Allahabad High Court which upheld the trial court order directing him to give his voice sample in a hate speech case.
The hate speech case dates back to 2007 when a complaint was filed against Azam Khan by a person. The complainant has alleged that Azam Khan has allegedly delivered hate speech and allegedly used derogatory language against BSP leader Mayawati. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
When will Uttar Pradesh implement caste-based census? asks Mayawati
All eyes on when caste survey will begin in UP, Mayawati says
Mayawati slams 'politics of charges, counter-charges' between Cong, BJP in Madhya Pradesh
Govt should ensure peace, harmony, stress-free life for people: Mayawati on I-Day
Mayawati slams Bibek Debroy for 'new Constitution' remarks