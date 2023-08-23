Left Menu

Iran to produce 3.4 mln bpd of crude oil by end-Sept -SNN

Iran's crude oil output will reach 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of September, the country's oil minister was quoted as saying by state media on Wednesday, despite U.S. sanctions remaining in place.

"Our current crude oil production is 3.3 million barrels per day and by the end of September this amount will increase to 3.4 million," Javad Owji said. In 2018, then-U.S. President Donald Trump exited a nuclear agreement and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran, whose crude oil output

dropped to 2.4 million barrels per day on average in 2021.

Earlier this month, Iran announced its oil exports had surpassed

1.4 million barrels per day, primarily driven by sales to China.

