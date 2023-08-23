Aizawl bridge collapse: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of dead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister Relief Fund (PMMRF) to the next of kin of the deceased in the Aizawl railway bridge collapse. A post on the official handle of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on X, formerly Twitter, informed further that Rs 50,000 each will also be provided to the injured in the rail bridge collapse, which left 17 people dead.

"Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," read the post on the PMO's official X handle. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to her official handle on X to express grief over the loss of lives in the railway bridge collapse in Aizawl.

"Shocked to learn about the tragic collapse today of an under-construction railway bridge in Mizoram, leading to the loss of lives of several site workers, including some belonging to our Malda district," the West Bengal chief minister posted on X. "Have instructed my chief secretary to coordinate with the Mizoram administration at once for rescue/ assistance operations. Malda district administration has been asked to reach out to the bereaved families for extending all possible help," Mamata added.

"We shall give due compensation asap to the next of kin of the affected families. Solidarity to the distressed, condolences to the families of the deceased. The situation is under watch," the West Bengal CM posted. At least 17 workers were killed after the under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Wednesday morning, police informed earlier on Wednesday.

According to officials, the incident took place in the Sairang area, about 20 km from Aizawl in Mizoram. Sabyasachi De, the chief public relations officer for Northeast Frontier Railway, told ANI that a team of railway officers has been rushed to the spot and senior officials of the zone will also visit the spot.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga condoled the loss of lives in the incident, saying, "Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy." He said rescue operations were in progress.

"I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations," CM Zoramthanga posted on 'X' (formally Twitter). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)