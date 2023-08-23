Left Menu

Tenerife man arrested for throwing stones at fire-fighting helicopter

"We have one less helicopter because someone threw a stone and rendered it inoperative, due to the impact on the tail rotor," Rosa Davila, head of Tenerife's local government, said on social media. Local farmers have protested at the use of scarce water resources to douse the fire but Davila said that all the water used would be replaced.

Reuters | Tenerife | Updated: 23-08-2023 14:57 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 14:50 IST
Tenerife man arrested for throwing stones at fire-fighting helicopter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Colombia

An 80-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly throwing stones at a helicopter being used to extinguish a wildfire that has been raging on the Spanish island of Tenerife for nearly a week. The stones hit the blades of the helicopter, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing at a nearby football pitch, the mayor's office of the town of Guimar on the Canary Islands said in a statement.

The suspect, 80, is the owner of a reservoir from which the helicopter was scooping up water to try to douse the fire, police said. "We have one less helicopter because someone threw a stone and rendered it inoperative, due to the impact on the tail rotor," Rosa Davila, head of Tenerife's local government, said on social media.

Local farmers have protested at the use of scarce water resources to douse the fire but Davila said that all the water used would be replaced. The fire which started on Aug. 15 has so far ravaged almost 15,000 hectares of woodland within the national park surrounding the Mount Teide volcano, Spain's highest peak. Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023