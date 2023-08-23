Left Menu

NCRTC conducts training camps to educate farmers on modern farming techniques

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Wednesday organised skill development training camps in the districts of Ghaziabad and Meerut to educate farmers on modern agricultural techniques, officials said.

Under the training programme, a team of agricultural experts is teaching the farmers new methods of modern agriculture. The initial phase of the programme is being implemented in villages such as Bhud Baral, Khadarabad, Nangla Moosa, Asalat Nagar, Kakra, Sahapur, Sara, Kanoja, and Sikrikurt in Ghaziabad and Meerut districts.

The programme has been initiated to raise awareness, enhance skills and provide training to modern farmers on the latest agricultural techniques, the NCRTC said.

''As a part of the training programme, farmers were also guided on how to increase their earnings via hydroponics (a technique to grow plants using water-based nutrient solution instead of soil) and protected cultivation techniques,'' an official of the NCRTC said.

The official said that a total of 104 training sessions will be conducted in this series of training programme for approximately 1,500 farmers residing in 52 villages situated along the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor.

Currently, the construction of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is under progress and the NCRTC aims to commission the entire corridor by 2025.

A 17-km-long primary section will be made operational this year.

