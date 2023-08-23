Centre notifies establishment of NFSU campuses including in Guwahati

The central government has notified the establishment of National Forensic Sciences University campuses at Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Dharwad (Karnataka), and Guwahati (Assam), according to a gazette notification.

"Deeply thankful to the Hon'ble Prime Minister and Hon'ble Home Minister for officially giving a National Forensic Sciences University campus in Guwahati. A significant step towards modernizing criminal investigation in our region," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday while sharing the gazette notification.

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah in May this year laid the foundation stone of National Forensic Sciences University, Guwahati campus in the presence of the Assam Chief Minister at a function held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. (ANI)

