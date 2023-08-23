G20 summit in Delhi: Security preparations in full swing, essential services not to be affected, say police

Delhi police authorities on Wednesday announced to have chalked out a detailed traffic plan with necessary arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the national capital during the upcoming 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the G20 (Group of 20). While speaking to ANI on the traffic arrangements during the summit, Surender Singh Yadav, Special CP (Traffic) said, "Delhi traffic police have made a detailed plan. Arrangements were made for railway services, bus services, emergency and essential services. Essential services won't be affected anywhere in the national capital."

Special CP (traffic) Yadav further said that entry of ambulance services will be open everywhere and that a dedicated helpline from the Ambulance Assistance Control Room will also be made available. "There are arrangements for special bike riders to felicitate ambulances, efforts for the hassle-free supply of essential commodities and entry restrictions for heavy goods vehicles (HGV) on borders, railways, and three-seater auto rickshaws (TSR) in Lutyens," he added.

The G20 Summit is being organized in Delhi from September 9-10. The Delhi Traffic Police is taking full vigilance. There will be heavy traffic diversions in all areas including the NDMC area, so that the ambulance services are not affected, said police. As part of its preparation for the upcoming 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the G20 (Group of 20) in the national capital, Delhi traffic police authorities carried out a full-dress carcade rehearsal on selected routes on Wednesday morning.

The rehearsal started at various hotels and ended at Pragati Maidan. The route for this carcade rehearsal was prepared by the Delhi Traffic Unit which included Salimgarh Bypass, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bhairon Marg, Mathura Road, C-Hexagon, Sardar Patel Marg and Gurgaon Road as part of the rehearsal.

This exercise was meant to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the mega event, officials said. Earlier, on August 21, Delhi traffic police conducted a mock drill exercise on major roads connecting Pragati Maidan - the main venue of the summit, with various hotels in the City, to review restriction and diversion arrangements.

The venue of the summit will be the newly opened International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre named 'Bharat Mandapam' at Pragati Maidan. Delhi Police started preparations a few months ago and have been training staff who are to be deployed at various locations.

In addition, police are training their staff to handle chemical and biological weapons and also focus on their soft skills. The G20 Summit is slated to take place on September 9-10 at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam convention centre at Pragati Maidan.

Many heads of state and diplomats including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to be attending the G20 Leaders' Summit. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil society. (ANI)

