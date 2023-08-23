Kerala State Disaster Management Authority issues alert in wake of increasing heat 

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issued alerts in the wake of increasing heat for the public after the effective heat index crossed 40-degree Celsius in the state, an official statement said. A press note issued by KSDMA has said, "The general public should avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during the day between 11 am and 3 pm. KSDMA has issued alerts after the effective heat index has crossed 40 degrees Celsius in the state."

The statement said to take measures regarding the use of water without wastage and store maximum water during rains. Always keep a small bottle of drinking water in hand to prevent dehydration. "Drink as much fresh water as possible. Drink water even if not feeling thirsty. avoid dehydrating drinks like alcohol, coffee, tea and carbonated soft drinks during the day," it said.

The statement also instructed people to wear light-coloured cotton clothes, to avoid exposure to the heat by using an umbrella or a hat while going out. "There is a possibility that forest fires will spread in case of increasing heat. Tourists and people living near forest areas should take care. Instructions from the forest department should be followed strictly," it added.

Fires are more likely to increase and spread in places like markets, buildings, waste collection and deposit centres (dumping yards). A fire audit should be conducted and proper safety precautions should be taken. People residing adjacent to these places should be cautious. The disaster management authority directed the school authorities and parents to pay special attention to the students.

"Assemblies and other events that expose children to excessive sunlight should be avoided or rescheduled. Schools taking children on field trips ensure that children are not exposed to direct heat between 11 am and 3 pm," it said. "The elderly, pregnant women, children, differently abled and those suffering from other diseases should take special care not to be exposed to direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm. Special attention should be paid to such sections as they are prone to sun damage easily," KSDMA added.

The statement further instructed the online food delivery operators, journalists and police officers to avoid direct sun exposure from noon time (11 am to 3 pm) and try to keep themselves hydrated. "Construction workers, agricultural labourers, street vendors and those engaged in any other strenuous work may adjust their working hours. Ensure adequate rest at work", it added. (ANI)

