China's Xi calls for accelerating BRICS expansion
Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 16:35 IST
China's President Xi Jinping called on Wednesday for the acceleration of the expansion of the BRICS group.
"We should let more countries join the BRICS family and pool wisdom to make global governance more fair and reasonable," Xi said on the second day of a BRICS leaders summit in South Africa's Johannesburg.
