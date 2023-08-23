Accelerating Scientific Participation in Mining: Hindustan Zinc Joins Hands With CISR-CIMFR for Research and Development

Udaipur, Rajasthan, India – Business Wire India • Hindustan Zinc signs Memorandum of Understanding with CSIR-CIMFR at the inaugural session of its 5-day long 'One Week One Lab' program, brainchild of f Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh • Along with various other mining giants, this MoU will develop and deliver sustainable cutting-edge technologies for social upliftment and industrial advancement Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company and India's largest integrated producers of Zinc-Lead-Silver signed an MoU with CSIR-CIMFR to accelerate research and development in mining. The MoU explores potential opportunities to establish collaboration by empanelling renowned scientific institutions with experience for availing the technical services in the field of mineral/coal and fuel sectors and allied industries.

The signing of the MoU was done at the inaugural session of the ''One Week One Lab'' program of the institute to work on critical novel technologies. Through this industry leading MoU, CISR-CIMFR and Hindustan shall identify potential areas of Research & Development in various areas of exploration, mining and other areas.

On the signing and exchanging MoU, Arun Misra CEO Hindustan Zinc & Executive Director Vedanta, said "This collaboration will pave way for developing and delivering sustainable cutting-edge technologies for advancement of the mining industry. The noteworthy work being undertaken by the institute will strengthen our vision of Safe, Smart & Sustainable mining and praised the institute for solving various challenging issues that keep on coming during the mining operations." The inaugural session was graced by Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director General CSIR and Secretary DSIR, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO Hindustan Zinc, Praveen Sharma, Head CoE Mining Hindustan Zinc, Prof. Arvind Kumar Mishra, Director, CSIR-CIMFR Dhanbad, Prof. Shaliwahan, Director IIPE, Visakhapatnam and Dr N. V. Ramana Rao, Director, NIT Raipur. The exchange of MoUs was done with conglomerates like Hindustan Zinc, Tata Steel, Adani, NMDC, and SRK Minerals Ranchi. About Hindustan Zinc Limited Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company in Zinc-Lead and Silver business is world's 2nd largest integrated Zinc producer and 5th largest Silver producer. The company governs about ~80% of the growing Zinc market in India with its headquarters at Udaipur along with Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes spread across the state of Rajasthan.

Hindustan Zinc is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and has ventured into green energy by setting-up wind power plants. The company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific for the fourth consecutive year and globally 3rd in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment in 2022 amongst Mining & Metal companies. Hindustan Zinc is a certified Water Positive company and is the only Indian company to be recognized at the S&P Global Platts Metal Award 2022 winning two prestigious awards for 'Industry Leadership Award – Base, Precious & Specialty Metals' Award and 'Corporate Social Responsibility' Award.

The company takes pride in having some of the best-in-class people practices and employee-centric initiatives, which have certified Hindustan Zinc as – 'Great Place to Work 2023', 'Company with Great Managers 2022' by People Business and the 'People-first HR Excellence Award'. As a socially responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc has been relentlessly working towards transforming lives of 1.7 million people in 237 villages in the states of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. The company is amongst the Top 15 CSR Spenders in India.

Learn more about Hindustan Zinc on - https://www.hzlindia.com/home/

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Accelerating scientific participation in mining: Hindustan Zinc joins hands with CISR-CIMFR for research and development

