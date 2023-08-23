Left Menu

Jharkhand: Tribal people offer prayers in Ranchi for Chandrayaan-3's successful soft landing

Tribal people of Jharkhand offered special prayers in Ranchi for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module on the Moon on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 23-08-2023 17:21 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 17:21 IST
Images of moon as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 (Photo credit/ ISRO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of school students also participated in the prayers with posters dedicated to Chandrayaan 3 and offered prayers for the same. Leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Antu Tirkey, said that it is a matter of great pride. I pray to "Sarna Maa" for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. Now India will hoist its flag on the moon also.

Earlier, prayers were offered at the Ajmer Sharif dargah, a Sufi shrine of Moinuddin Chishti in Rajasthan's Ajmer for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module on the Moon. Meanwhile, Indians around the globe have been conducting prayers in anticipation of the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module on the Moon's surface.

Earlier today, Indian students and research scholars in Uxbridge, London organised a special prayer at the Adya Shakti Mataji Temple for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. A student present at the prayer said: "We are gathered here for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3. In the UK, every student and every professional are wishing for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 and we are just wishing that everything goes smoothly and according to the plan I wish and congratulate all the scientists of ISRO and the Indian government as well."

A priest at the temple also congratulated ISRO and the Indian government for the achievement and wished for the mission's successful landing on the Moon. Chandrayaan-3 is all set to create history by landing on the uncharted south pole of the Moon today.

According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on the Moon on Wednesday at around 18:04 hrs IST. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

