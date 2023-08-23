Minor's rape case: Court sends Khakha, his wife to judicial custody as police didn't seek their remand

A Delhi Court on Wednesday remanded suspended Delhi government official Premoday Khakha and his wife Seema Rani to judicial custody as police did not seek their custody. Meanwhile, the court has called for the medical board examination report related to the vasectomy of Premoday.

Additional Sessions Judge Richa Parihar of Tis Hazari Court remanded Khakha and his wife to judicial custody till September 6. Delhi police produced both the accused persons before the court after one-day judicial custody. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

Advocate U S Gautam, Counsel for the accused told the media that the court has called for the report of the medical board related to the vasectomy of Khakha. He told that he underwent the procedure in 2005. Advocate Uma Shankar Gautam, appeared for the husband and wife after the court proceedings interacted with the media and said the allegations made against Premoday Khakha are baseless in regard to the pregnancy of the victim.

He said allegations against him are false as the accused had a vasectomy done and all the other remaining tests including the potency test have also been completed by the police within 24 hours of arrest. The Delhi Police on Monday had arrested a government official and his wife in a case of sexual assault on a minor. The two accused have been identified as Premoday Khakha (51) and Seema Rani (50).

Earlier on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Khalsi said that Khakha's wife threatened the victim and made the minor victim undergo an abortion. Officials of Delhi Police on Tuesday said that the accused's wife was produced yesterday and was sent to judicial custody for one day by a court.

Earlier on Monday, Khakha, who was the Deputy Director of the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of the Delhi government, was suspended later. Delhi Police has last week lodged FIR under rape, molestation, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, causing hurt, causing miscarriage without consent, criminal conspiracy, common intention, and under the Pocso Act. (ANI)

