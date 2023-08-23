Left Menu

Petrol pump owners in Delhi stage protest demanding removal of VAT, revision of margins

Due to the absence of any monitoring system, the tankers are used extensively for selling chemical mixed adulterated diesel.The protesters submitted a memorandum to the Ministry of Petroleum demanding it to increase their margins on petrol and diesel sales as well as the inclusion of petroleum products in the GST regime.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 17:59 IST
Petrol pump owners in Delhi stage protest demanding removal of VAT, revision of margins
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Petrol pump owners in the national capital held a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, demanding the removal of value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel and revising their margins on sales.

Representatives of various dealer welfare associations of petrol pump owners from other states also participated in the protest.

The protesters demanded the removal of VAT, terming it ''disruptive'', and include petroleum products in the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

“The last revisions took place in 2017. The prices of petrol and diesel have gone up while the margins have remained constant,” said Ranjit Kumar, president of Uttar Pradesh Petroleum Traders Association.

“It is becoming difficult for us to sustain ourselves with the current static margins and the oil marketing companies have remained unresponsive to our legitimate demands,” said Paramjit Singh Doaba, the president of the Punjab Petrol Pump Dealers Association.

The associations also flagged the issue of adulterated diesel. Due to the absence of any monitoring system, the tankers are used extensively for selling chemical mixed adulterated diesel.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the Ministry of Petroleum demanding it to increase their margins on petrol and diesel sales as well as the inclusion of petroleum products in the GST regime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023