Andhra Pradesh CM lays foundation for three renewable energy projects worth over Rs 25,000 crore

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday virtually laid the foundations for three renewable energy projects worth Rs 25,850 crore in Nandyala district that would generate 5,314 MW of power through solar, wind and pumped energy storage modes.

In total, the three projects are expected to create employment for around 5,300 people.

He laid the foundations for Greenko Energies solar power project at Junuthala village in Owk mandal, which entails an investment of Rs 10,350 crore for a 2,300 MW solar power project. It will generate employment to 2,300 people. ''We are taking every step to put Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of green energy. Today, we are generating 9,000 MW of power from solar and wind sources,'' said Reddy at his camp office while laying the foundations.

Likewise, the Chief Minister laid the foundation for a 1,014 MW renewable energy project by Arcelor Mittal at Kandikayapalle village in Panyam mandal, which includes a 700 MW solar power plant and 314 MW wind power facility with an investment of Rs 4,500 crore. This project is expected to employ 1,000 people.

The third project, a 2,000 MW one by Ecoren at Muddavaram village in Bethamcherla mandal involves an investment of Rs 11,000 crore. This project is equally split between solar and wind power generation modes at 1,000 MW each, which will employ 2,000 people.

Besides these three projects, the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) has also entered into an agreement with NHPC Ltd to build a 1,000 MW pumped storage project at Yaganti and another 950 MW project at Kapalapadu, 2,000 MW in total at an investment of Rs 10,000 crore.

The Andhra Pradesh government and NHPC will execute these projects together, sharing the costs equally.

According to the Chief Minister, AP inked a deal with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to source 7,200 MW of power over 25 years at Rs 2.4 per unit to provide free power to farmers.

Further, he emphasised that the state government has identified 37 locations to explore the possibility of setting up 41,000 MW of pumped storage power projects.

Out of these, the feasibility studies for projects in 29 locations have been completed for 33,240 MW while detailed project reports (DPRs) are ready for projects with a capacity of 20,900 MW.

These steps are in line to make AP a role model in the country for green energy, added Reddy.

