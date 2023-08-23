Left Menu

Aeroflex Industries IPO subscribed 21 times on second day of offer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 19:11 IST
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of stainless steel flexible hose manufacturer Aeroflex Industries Ltd was subscribed 21.09 times on the second day of bidding on Wednesday.

The Rs 351 crore-IPO received bids for 48,95,93,520 shares against 2,32,17,667 on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for non-institutional investors received 46.41 times subscription while the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 17.77 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part got 8.05 times subscription.

The offer was subscribed 6.69 times on the first day of subscription on Tuesday.

The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 162 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.75 crore equity shares. The price range is Rs 102-108 per share.

On Monday, the company said it collected close to Rs 104 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for repaying a debt, and funding working capital requirements, while a certain amount will be used for general corporate purposes and acquisitions for inorganic growth, according to the company.

The company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the manager to the offer.

