Making consensus on 'Jaipur call for action' to help promote industry, global trade: Goyal

A day ahead of the beginning of G20 trade ministers meeting here, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday expressed hope to build a consensus on “Jaipur call for action” to promote investments and global trade.

However, he said that the members are trying to build a consensus keeping in mind the reality of differences among the G20 members on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

When asked whether disagreement among G20 member countries over the Russia-Ukraine conflict is a concern, Goyal said members are trying to build a consensus on as many issues as possible keeping in mind this reality.

''There is a good understanding between the member countries….but there are some realities on which there is no possibility of a consensus …agreeing on that is naturally not a possibility because it is a real situation…Barring this, we are trying to build a consensus on all the remaining priorities,” he added.

These remarks assume significance as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement on August 22 said that President Biden and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including the clean energy transition and combating climate change, mitigating the economic and social impacts of the Ukraine conflict.

Representatives of the G20 countries are gathering here for the trade and investment ministerial meeting, scheduled on August 24-25. They would be deliberating on five priority areas - trade for growth and prosperity, trade and resilient global value chain, integrating MSMEs in global trade, logistics for trade and World Trade Organisation (WTO) reform.

The minister said that the member countries have held meetings during the last one year of India's G20 presidency on different issues and have converged their views of those subjects and because of that “a good outcome document” is expected to be released after the trade ministers meeting tomorrow.

Before the ministers meet, officials of G20 have done the groundwork on the final document or communique that will be issued at the end of the ministerial meeting.

If there is no consensus on the communique, India being the host nation may have to issue a G20 Chair's summary and an outcome document. This has been the pattern in other G20 meetings.

In February, the meeting of finance leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies, referred to as the group of 20 or G20, in Bengaluru ended without a joint communique after Russia and China opposed any reference to the war in Ukraine. Also, no communiqué was issued after the third G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting at Gandhinagar in July.

Further, Goyal said that the officials of the countries have been burning the midnight oil to forge consensus and build a document on the priority areas.

Trade for growth and prosperity arm of the discussions would include more transparency on non-tariff barriers and recognising the importance of aid for trade initiative to enable global south to effectively participate in internal trade.

On global value chain, the agreement could centre on developing a mapping framework that can help members identify opportunities for improving efficiency and building resilience within these chains.

Logistics for trade include reliability of international trade and cargo operations, developing logistics infrastructure and promoting international paperless transactions that would reduce transaction costs.

''We have been able to come up with significant consensus amongst the member countries invoking a Jaipur call for action. The Jaipur call for action will help promote industry, MSME sector, upgrade the global trade help desk, and bridge information gaps for MSMEs to help them expand their business and trade,” Goyal told reporters here.

He said that the members have deliberated on formulating high-level principles for digitalisation of trade and trade facilitation.

''We are confident that tomorrow and day after ministerial meetings will come up with a concrete actionable outcome agenda which will help the world withstand any future shocks,” he said.

They have also emphasised on the rules-based, open inclusive multilateral trading system, he said adding India has increasingly become the voice of the global south.

On WTO reforms, he said that India wants the dispute settlement mechanism of the Geneva-based organisation to work smoothly.

Goyal has held a bilateral meeting with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is here for the meeting.

He added that though there is a need to modernise the WTO, it should take into account the level of development in developing as well as least developed countries.

''Common but differentiated responsibility (CBDR) should be there...and consensus-based decision-making of the WTO should continue,” he said.

The commerce minister also had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the US, Switzerland, France, the UAE, Brazil and Bangladesh.

''Issues related to the free trade agreement with the EU were discussed with France,” said an official. The G20 members include Canada, France, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the EU. Representatives from six invitee countries -- Bangladesh, Egypt, Netherlands, Oman, Singapore and UAE -- will also participate.

G20 accounts for 85 per cent of global GDP, 78 per cent of global trade, and almost two-thirds of the world's population. India is holding the presidency for this year.

