Haryana farmers detained while heading towards Chandigarh released

Around 100 farmers from Haryana, who were detained a day earlier as they headed towards Chandigarh for a demonstration to seek compensation for losses caused by floods, have been released, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, all the farmers detained on the Haryana-Punjab border were released late in the night on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the farmers of Ambala and some from neighbouring Punjab will now continue their dharna in the grain market of Ambala City to press for their demands.

This decision was taken in a meeting of farmer organizations held here on Wednesday. Earlier, the farmers had announced to sit on the service lane at village Balana on the Ambala-Hisar highway.

On Wednesday, a meeting of farmers was held here in which it was unanimously decided that till any meeting with the government, all the farmers will protest in the grain market of the city.

Earlier, the Chandigarh protest had been called on Tuesday by 16 farmers' organisations such as the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Krantikari, the BKU-Ekta Azaad, Aazaad Kisan Committee, Doaba, BKU-Behramke and the Bhoomi Bachao Mohim.

Farmers are demanding a package of Rs 50,000 crore from the Centre for damages caused by floods in the northern region. They are also demanding Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for crop loss, Rs 5 lakh for a damaged house and Rs 10 lakh compensation for a family of a person who died in the floods.

