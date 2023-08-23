Ahead of IPO, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia mobilises Rs 92 cr from anchor investors

Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 92 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

The company has decided to allocate 92.7 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 99 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

Quant Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd, Max Life Insurance Company Ltd, BNP Paribas, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd, Milky Investment and Trading Company, Societe Generale and Minerva Emerging Opportunities Fund Ltd are among the anchor investors.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 94-99 per share for its maiden public issue, which will be open for subscription on August 24-28.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 3.12 crore equity shares with no Offer for Sale (OFS) component. The offer also includes a reservation for a subscription by eligible employees.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance will be utilised for purchasing capital equipment, funding the working capital requirements of the company, and the balance for general corporate purposes.

The IPO will fetch Rs 293.28 crore and Rs 308.88 crore at the lower and upper end of the price band, respectively.

The Jodhpur-based company has experience in the design and construction of major infrastructure projects for the central and state governments, with ongoing projects in nine states.

The company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,168.40 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2023, from Rs 785.61 crore in the year-ago period.

Choice Capital Advisors Private Limited and Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited are the book-running lead managers. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

