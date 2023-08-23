Treating lab-grown diamonds as natural ones will help boost sector's growth: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said treatment of lab-grown diamonds as natural diamonds will help promote the growth of the sector and generate jobs.

Citing a report of a US-based organisation, the minister said Lab-Grown Diamonds (LGDs) are treated as natural diamonds.

''LGD is not an artificial diamond and they are now treated as equivalent to natural diamonds. They are considered gems. It's a big thumbs up… it will help create jobs,'' he told reporters here.

On June 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his US visit had gifted an eco-friendly lab-grown 7.5 carat diamond, placed in Kashmir's Papier mache box, to US First Lady Jill Biden.

The LGD is eco-friendly as resources like solar and wind power are used in its making.

India is promoting the manufacturing of LGD and the government announced steps in that direction in the last Union Budget.

The government had announced elimination of the 5 per cent customs duty on LGD seeds. It also approved a five-year research grant to the Indian Institutes of Technology, Madras to encourage indigenous production of LGD machinery, seeds and recipe.

It is proposed to establish an India Centre for Lab-grown Diamond (InCent-LGD) at IIT Madras with an estimated cost of Rs 242.96 crore over five years.

LGDs are produced through two technologies -- High-Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) and Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD).

India is one of the leading producers of these diamonds, using CVD technology.

The aim of the InCent-LGD project is to provide technical assistance to industries, and entrepreneurs in the country, in promoting indigenous manufacturing of both CVD and HPHT systems, along with the recipes for expanding the LGD business.

Besides the jewellery industry, LGDs are used in computer chips, satellites, and 5G networks, as they can be used in extreme environments due to their potential to operate at higher speeds while using less power than silicon-based chips.

LGD has a vast application in defence, optics, jewellery, thermal and medical industry.

The lab-grown diamond jewellery market is expected to rapidly grow to USD 5 billion by 2025 and exceed USD 15 billion by 2035, according to reports.

Exports of cut and polished (worked) lab-grown diamonds stood at USD 1.4 billion during April-December last year as against USD 1.35 billion in the whole of 2021-22.

