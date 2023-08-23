Left Menu

Shell Energy India to invest Rs 3,500 crore to set up renewable energy facility in Gujarat

The facility will provide direct and indirect employment to more than 1,000 people, and it is expected to commence commercial production by 2026. This project will be operational by 2027, said the release.Further, Shell Energy India will invest Rs 500 crore in the LNG regasification terminal, asset integrity rejuvenation, and debottlenecking project.This project will create employment opportunities for 375 people, and is expected to commence commercial production by 2027, said the release.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-08-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 22:06 IST
Shell Energy India to invest Rs 3,500 crore to set up renewable energy facility in Gujarat
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Shell)
  • Country:
  • India

Shell Energy India on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 3,500 crore in Gujarat to set up a renewable energy facility, charging stations for electric vehicles, and an LNG regasification terminal, which would create nearly 4,300 jobs.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed between the Gujarat government and Shell Energy India in Gandhinagar on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a government release said.

The agreement has been signed as part of the upcoming 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to be held in January next year, said the release.

Under this MoU, Shell Energy India will invest Rs 2,200 crore to set up a renewable energy production facility on 1,200 acres in Banaskantha district of north Gujarat. The facility will provide direct and indirect employment to more than 1,000 people, and it is expected to commence commercial production by 2026. In addition, the energy major will invest Rs 800 crore to set up fuel retailing and EV recharge stations across the state, thereby providing employment opportunities to approximately 2,000 people. This project will be operational by 2027, said the release.

Further, Shell Energy India will invest Rs 500 crore in the LNG regasification terminal, asset integrity rejuvenation, and debottlenecking project.

This project will create employment opportunities for 375 people, and is expected to commence commercial production by 2027, said the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023