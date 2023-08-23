Left Menu

Minister Khudian directs officials to ensure payment of cane dues to farmers in Sangrur, Kapurthala

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-08-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 22:19 IST
Minister Khudian directs officials to ensure payment of cane dues to farmers in Sangrur, Kapurthala
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@GurmeetKhudian)
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Wednesday directed deputy commissioners of Sangrur and Kapurthala to ensure that private sugar mills in their districts make payment of all pending dues to cane farmers at the earliest.

Khudian along with special chief secretary KAP Sinha heard grievances of cane farmers from Malwa and Doaba regions during meetings here, according to an official release.

Responding to the concerns raised by cane farmers from the Doaba region, Khudian directed Kapurthala DC Karnail Singh to identify all properties of Golden Sandhar Mills Ltd, Phagwara so that the same could be attached and they may be sold to make payment of pending dues to cane farmers.

Earlier, during a meeting with cane farmers from the Malwa region, the minister directed Sangrur DC Jitendra Jorwal to take all possible steps to ensure that Bhagwanpura Sugar Mill Ltd., Dhuri makes payment to the tune of at least Rs 1 crore out of total pending dues to farmers immediately. He also asked the DC to make it sure that all the pending dues of these farmers should also be cleared in a time bound manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023