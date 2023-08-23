Minister Khudian directs officials to ensure payment of cane dues to farmers in Sangrur, Kapurthala

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Wednesday directed deputy commissioners of Sangrur and Kapurthala to ensure that private sugar mills in their districts make payment of all pending dues to cane farmers at the earliest.

Khudian along with special chief secretary KAP Sinha heard grievances of cane farmers from Malwa and Doaba regions during meetings here, according to an official release.

Responding to the concerns raised by cane farmers from the Doaba region, Khudian directed Kapurthala DC Karnail Singh to identify all properties of Golden Sandhar Mills Ltd, Phagwara so that the same could be attached and they may be sold to make payment of pending dues to cane farmers.

Earlier, during a meeting with cane farmers from the Malwa region, the minister directed Sangrur DC Jitendra Jorwal to take all possible steps to ensure that Bhagwanpura Sugar Mill Ltd., Dhuri makes payment to the tune of at least Rs 1 crore out of total pending dues to farmers immediately. He also asked the DC to make it sure that all the pending dues of these farmers should also be cleared in a time bound manner.

